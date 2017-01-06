News

How happy of a driver are you? Toyota's Concept-i knows

The Concept-i's AI agent, Yui, will track a driver's emotions throughout the trip

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Toyota Concept-I

Taking a ride in Toyota's Concept-I car simulator at CES in Las Vegas on January 6, 2017. 

 Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

I have never really stopped to ask myself whether or not I enjoy driving, but user enjoyment is one of the main goals of Toyota's Concept-i car. To demonstrate what it might feel like to drive the Concept-i, Toyota has set up a simulator at CES in Las Vegas. 

I tried it out myself and found the experience really enjoyable. Before entering the car, you have to type in your name, age, gender, and hobbies. This information is later used by the car to suggest enjoyable routes and measure your vitals, since the car is meant to pick up on drivers' emotions.  

Toyota Concept-I Martyn Williams

Before entering Toyota's Concept-i simulator, participants are asked to enter their name, age, and hobbies. 

Inside the cabin, Yui, Concept-i's AI agent greeted me and gave me three route options: San Francisco, Carmel, and Muir Woods. Having taken a very pleasant trip to Carmel over Thanksgiving, I chose the charming city as my destination. 

As we progressed through a neighborhood, Yui took over control of the car to avoid some straying pedestrians and bicyclists. At one point, my seat slid down, and to my pleasant surprise, started massaging my lower back. The Toyota representative standing beside me explained that the car had entered autonomous mode.

Throughout the ride, the car was picking up on my vitals and facial expressions and creating a "happiness map," which showed how I felt at each stage of the journey.  My favorite part of the experience was driving along a oceanside road and feeling the wind in my hair, which was artificially created by a fan in the car as Yui triggered some soothing animations on the dashboard. 

The Concept-i is definitely a unique car. To find out what inspired the design, we spoke to Concept-i's chief designer Ian Cartabiano. Check out the interview below. 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
starbucks sign
Starbucks gets personal with virtual baristas as part of AI push

The coffee company is joining the likes of Domino’s Pizza, Amazon.com and several other companies in...

facts myths misdirection ts
Trump, Russia, Clinton and the art of misdirection

When a conclusion is largely based on belief and not verifiable facts, you have possible misdirection...

digital marketing ts
Google, AT&T and Universal discuss marketing

Technology, media and entertainment leaders this week at CES examined the veracity of digital marketing...

enterprise tech gadgets ts
5 simple steps to boost your digital hygiene

January is a good time to stop making excuses and get your digital life in order. Here are five...