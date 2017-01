Alexa is everywhere

Being cloud based, Amazon's Alexa digital assistant isn’t limited to Amazon’s own Echo hardware. In fact, she was all over CES last week, in products ranging from home appliances to automobiles. Some devices come with Alexa inside, while others respond voice commands from your Echo hardware.

It’s a major coup for Amazon, as it allows the company to gets its always-listening technology into more homes and gadgets. While simplifying your life, it’ll also make all those Amazon services, especially Prime, stickier and hard to part with.

Here’s a roundup of everything we caught this week that is just one “Alexa” voice command away.