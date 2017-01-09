42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack

motion nightlight
Credit: Amazon
Stick these bright battery-powered lights anywhere indoors or out (they're weather-proof). They'll light up when motion is detected within 15-feet, and shut themselves off after 30 seconds of inactivity. Currently a best-seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,000 reviewers (read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $26.55 has been slashed 42% down to just $15.49 for a set of three, its lowest price. See the discounted Mr. Beams nightlights at their rock-bottom price on Amazon.

  Mr. Beams MB723 Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack

    $15.49 MSRP $26.55
