News

Microsoft is retiring the Blue Screen of Death for some users

Windows 10 beta testers will now see a green screen instead

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

BSOD
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

Windows 10 beta testers who are used to the warm, familiar glow of Microsoft’s Blue Screen of Death will start learning it’s not easy being green.

Microsoft is tweaking its venerable error message that lets people know that something went wrong, and their computers need to be restarted. While everyday consumers will still see the same old BSOD that we love to hate, people who are using beta builds released as part of the Windows 10 Insider Program will now see a Green Screen of Death.

The change is designed to help distinguish between crashes in the generally available branch of Windows 10 and the beta branch. Microsoft lets people know that they use Insider builds at their own risk, and the betas can contain bugs that crash programs or entire devices.

The change is designed to make it easier for Microsoft to distinguish problem reports from beta testers and consumers, according to a Microsoft blog post written by Windows Insider Program chief Dona Sarkar.

The BSOD has received several upgrades over the lifetime of Windows 10. Microsoft previously added QR codes and links to help pages in an attempt to make it easier for users to diagnose what led to the problems in the first place. At first, those codes just pointed users to a generic help page, but they’ve since been updated to be more specific.

The new screen is part of a whole slew of updates that Microsoft released to the Windows 10 beta on Monday, including changes to Windows Update and an update to the Start menu that lets users place tiles into folders.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
twitter logo
CMO finally explains the purpose of Twitter

Twitter has failed to effectively define its purpose and value for ner a decade, but the company's CMO...

new year post-it resolution
14 tips to land the job you want in 2017

If finding a new job is one of your New Year’s resolutions, these 14 tips will help you make your...

iot saving money
8 tips for building an IoT sensor network

Here are some tips for deploying an IoT sensor network, culled from interviews with Coombs and others...

facts myths misdirection ts
Trump, Russia, Clinton and the art of misdirection

When a conclusion is largely based on belief and not verifiable facts, you have possible misdirection...