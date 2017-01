A glimpse into the future?

Forget about CES being a gadget show. Following in the footsteps of its past few predecessors, CES 2017 emerged as a victory lap for computer enthusiasts, as countless companies marched out an endless supply of weird, wild, and powerful PC hardware.

One category that wasn’t so hot was laptops, as most of the usual suspects stuck to tried-and-true designs with minor Kaby Lake and GeForce GTX 1050 refreshes. But that wasn’t a universal truth. A small handful of notebooks stood out from the crowd with fresh ideas that were so welcome, so bleeding-edge, so downright glorious that we’re drooling to get our grubby paws on them later in 2017.

Let’s dig in!