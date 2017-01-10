The CSO guide to top security conferences

There is nothing like attending a face-to-face event for career networking and knowledge gathering, and we don’t have to tell you how helpful it can be to get a hands-on demo of a new tool or to have your questions answered by experts.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great conferences coming up in the months ahead.

If keeping abreast of security trends and evolving threats is critical to your job — and we know it is — then attending some top-notch security conferences is on your must-do list for 2017.

From major events to those that are more narrowly focused, this list from the editors of CSO, will help you find the security conferences that matter the most to you.

We’ll keep it updated with registration deadlines and new conferences so check back often. While we don’t expect this calendar to be comprehensive, we do aim to have it be highly relevant. If there’s something we’ve missed, let us know. You can email your additions, corrections and updates to Amy Bennett (abennett@idgcommunications.com).

. . .

January

SANS Security East 2017

January 9-14, 2017

New Orleans, Louisiana

ShmooCon

January 13-15, 2017

Washington, DC

Note: Sold out.

BSides Columbus

January 16th, 2017

Columbus, OH

Note: Sold out.

SANS Cloud Security Summit

January 17-19, 2017

San Francisco, CA

AppSec California

January 23-25, 2017

Santa Monica, CA