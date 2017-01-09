News

The Hub Robot will talk to your LG smart appliances

It's LG's version of a virtual assistant for the home

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

LG Hub Robot Mini
Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

LG's Hub Robot can do things like turn on the air conditioning and delay the start of your washing machine with a simple voice command. The robot uses Amazon Alexa voice recognition, but unlike Amazon's Echo, the Hub can link to LG's smart appliances. Its display doubles as both a face that can show emotions. The robot is meant to be set up at a central point in a home, such as the kitchen or living room. Miniature versions of the robot are also available for other rooms. LG has not announced a release date or pricing information for the Hub Robot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
twitter logo
CMO finally explains the purpose of Twitter

Twitter has failed to effectively define its purpose and value for ner a decade, but the company's CMO...

new year post-it resolution
14 tips to land the job you want in 2017

If finding a new job is one of your New Year’s resolutions, these 14 tips will help you make your...

iot saving money
8 tips for building an IoT sensor network

Here are some tips for deploying an IoT sensor network, culled from interviews with Coombs and others...

facts myths misdirection ts
Trump, Russia, Clinton and the art of misdirection

When a conclusion is largely based on belief and not verifiable facts, you have possible misdirection...