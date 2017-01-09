The Hub Robot will talk to your LG smart appliances

LG's Hub Robot can do things like turn on the air conditioning and delay the start of your washing machine with a simple voice command. The robot uses Amazon Alexa voice recognition, but unlike Amazon's Echo, the Hub can link to LG's smart appliances. Its display doubles as both a face that can show emotions. The robot is meant to be set up at a central point in a home, such as the kitchen or living room. Miniature versions of the robot are also available for other rooms. LG has not announced a release date or pricing information for the Hub Robot.

