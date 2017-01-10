Opinion

New CIOs for the 2017 New Year

Avnet, Univar, QVC and Warner Music Group are among the companies that head into 2017 with new CIOs.

As a whirlwind 2016 closed out, we saw many new CIO appointments. Here is a roundup of some of those recent IT executive hires and promotions.

Avnet announced that Kevin Summers is its new CIO. Summers held previous CIO positions with H&R Block, Lowe's, Whirlpool and The Coca-Cola Company.

Univar named Eric Foster as its new CIO. Foster was formerly senior vice president and CIO with Baxalta.

Todd Sprinkle was promoted from vice president of IT strategy, planning and effectiveness to CIO at QVC.

Warner Music Group named Ralph Munsen as CIO. Munsen was formerly managing partner and global head of development for Group M.

Dinu John Parel was recently promoted from vice president of IT to the first-ever global CIO with Dover Corp.

Marc Hamer joined Sealed Air as corporate vice president and Global CIO.  Previously, Hamer was global CIO for Babcock & Wilcox.

Joyce Vonada is now CIO of American Tire Distributors. Vanada was previously the CIO and managing director for EDENS.

Klaus Werner is now senior vice president and CIO with Alex Lee. Werner was previously head of ecommerce of Lowes Foods.

Kay Carr has been named senior vice president and CIO of Main Line Health. Carr previously served as interim CIO with Encore, a national healthcare IT consulting firm.

Buffalo Wild Wings named Santiago Abraham its new CIO. Abraham was most recently vice president of IT for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Jeff Kubacki was named vice president of IT and CIO for Winnebago. Most recently, Kubacki served in the same role with Westinghouse Electric Company's Nuclear Power division.

Rush University Medical Center appointed Shafiq Rab, MD, as its senior vice president and CIO. Rab was formerly vice president and CIO for Hackensack University Medical Center.

International SOS appointed Ramesh Munamarty to the newly-created position of Group CIO. Previously, he was CIO for Verint.

Neelu Sethi is the new CIO of Reddy Ice. Previously, Sethi held various IT executive positions with ClubCorp and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

Loic Vienne was named the first-ever CIO of Datto. Vienne was most recently vice president of enterprise systems with Weight Watchers.

Martha Heller is president of Heller Search Associates, an IT executive recruiting firm specializing in CIO, CTO and senior technology roles across all industries. She is the author of two books on IT leadership: The CIO Paradox: Battling the Contradictions of IT Leadership and Be the Business: CIOs in the New Era of IT.

