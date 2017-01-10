Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

house of marley stir it up
Credit: Amazon
More like this

A classically designed turntable and category first for House of Marley, the Stir It Up Turntable is simple in form and rich in materials with natural bamboo details and a built-in pre-amp to sync with your favorite speakers and USB jack in back to record on PC.  This deal includes a BOB Marley legend album.  With a typical list price of $249.99, this 21% off deal is now $199.  See the discounted Stir It Up Turntable on Amazon.

This story, "21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album, Signature Black (EM-JT000RC-SB)

    $198.46 MSRP $249.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
sony pictures entertainment
Why Facebook is key to Sony's movie marketing

At CES 2017, Sony Pictures, the studio behind the recent hit films 'Passengers,' 'Sausage Party' and...

wingstop and axexa
Amazon.com's Alexa now lets you order wings

Wingstop has launched a voice-based ordering service that leverages Alexa, Amazon.com’s popular virtual...

telecoms money cash smartphones carriers
Soon you may have to pay streaming-video sales tax

Some cities and states want to tax the streaming services that destroyed Blockbuster and other...

Predictions for the Future of Programming
6 hybrid tablets we want to see in 2017

Rumors are flying about the next big thing in the tablet hybrid market. Here are six devices we hope to...