News

Microsoft drops a pay-as-you-go Azure cloud option

Starting in February, new Azure customers will be sent to Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider program in lieu of the MPSA-based pay-as-you-go license

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

clouds money dollar signs public domain
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Microsoft is shifting its licensing for its Azure cloud service, eliminating the pay-as-you-go option for new Azure customers using MPSA (Microsoft Products and Services Agreement) as of February 1. Instead, they will be steered toward the company's CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) program.

Geared to organizations with at least 250 users, MPSA is Microsoft's simplified agreement consolidating purchase of cloud services and software. The move detailed today follows on Microsoft's decision to not move forward with its proposed Enterprise Advantage program, which was supposed to allow customers to buy organization-wide on the MPSA.

Microsoft's volume licensing focus is on creating synergies across three ways of doing business: partner value-added, self-service Web, and partner-assisted, said Richard Smith, Microsoft general manager of commercial licensing. This required adjustments in licensing programs.

"We are guiding customers interested in Azure toward licensing options that best help them realize the full value of Azure services, leading with our partner value-added option," said Smith. This includes CSP featuring IoT and other "advanced" scenarios; Enterprise Agreement, for customers needing terms not specified by other programs or open programs for customers with 500 users or devices; and the Microsoft Online Subscription Program, for self-serving directly through the web.

"As of February 1, 2017, MPSA customers purchasing Azure for the first time will be guided to CSP," according to Microsoft, "and pay-as-you-go Azure will no longer be available for new Azure customers through the MPSA." Customers currently purchasing Azure through MPSA will not be impacted.

This story, "Microsoft drops a pay-as-you-go Azure cloud option" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
sony pictures entertainment
Why Facebook is key to Sony's movie marketing

At CES 2017, Sony Pictures, the studio behind the recent hit films 'Passengers,' 'Sausage Party' and...

wingstop and axexa
Amazon.com's Alexa now lets you order wings

Wingstop has launched a voice-based ordering service that leverages Alexa, Amazon.com’s popular virtual...

telecoms money cash smartphones carriers
Soon you may have to pay streaming-video sales tax

Some cities and states want to tax the streaming services that destroyed Blockbuster and other...

Predictions for the Future of Programming
6 hybrid tablets we want to see in 2017

Rumors are flying about the next big thing in the tablet hybrid market. Here are six devices we hope to...