News

Lambdascript adds functional programming to Python

The language project, still in the alpha stage, works with Python expressions and emphasizes literate programming

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Lambdascript adds functional programming to Python
Credit: flickr/Acid Pix
More like this

Lambdascript, a pure functional language built atop Python 3, provides a bridge between Python and functional programming, in yet another nod to a software development paradigm that has been attracting plenty of attention lately.

The Haskell-influenced language uses several Python features and benefits from modules written in Python, according to the project's GitHub page. "Once a public version [is] released, it should be able to compile very well-written modules to be used in pure Python programs -- or even in other Lambdascript programs," the documentation states. The language is presently in an alpha release stage.

Set to work with either CPython3 or PyPy3 implementations of the language, Lambdascript emphasizes literate programming, with a full program being a Markdown document and lexical binding inside each block of code in the document. Tail-recursion support is featured along with currying of functions. "Pure Python can be [embedded] in the Markdown document by using fenced code blocks and indicating python as the language of the block," the GitHub repo states. "Any other block of code will be interpreted as Lambdascript code."

Python has become the subject of much experimentation, with several efforts transpiling it to JavaScript. Other projects have been launched to boost the language's performance. And Google last week detailed Grumpy, which transpiles Python code into Go.

Functional programming, which can enable better-structured code while requiring developers to change their perspective on coding, has become popular of late. Languages like Scala, F#, Clojure, and even Java have accommodated functional capabilities, and functional programming has emerged in Python with Coconut, a Python dialect.

This story, "Lambdascript adds functional programming to Python" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

Resources
Featured Stories
sony pictures entertainment
Why Facebook is key to Sony's movie marketing

At CES 2017, Sony Pictures, the studio behind the recent hit films 'Passengers,' 'Sausage Party' and...

wingstop and axexa
Amazon.com's Alexa now lets you order wings

Wingstop has launched a voice-based ordering service that leverages Alexa, Amazon.com’s popular virtual...

telecoms money cash smartphones carriers
Soon you may have to pay streaming-video sales tax

Some cities and states want to tax the streaming services that destroyed Blockbuster and other...

Predictions for the Future of Programming
6 hybrid tablets we want to see in 2017

Rumors are flying about the next big thing in the tablet hybrid market. Here are six devices we hope to...