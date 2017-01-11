iPad Pro: Do you regret buying the 12.9-inch version?

When Apple released its 12.9-inch iPad Pro many people were excited by the larger screen and abandoned their smaller iPads. But is it possible that some folks might regret getting the biggest iPad Pro? One redditor recently asked that very question and he got some interesting responses from his fellow Apple redditors.

I’ll share my own thoughts below, but first take a look at some of what was said in the discussion thread on the iPad subreddit.

TheWhiteFalcon started the thread with this post:

iPad Pro 12.9" owners, do you regret getting the big one? I'm looking to replace my Air here soon (had since launch) and having just gone from a 6 to a 7 Plus, I love the extra screen real estate. I'm thinking I'll also enjoy the larger 12.9" iPad vs the 9.7. I use my iPad currently for browsing, YouTube, movies, some games (FTL, Halo, etc), but I would also be using Word more (especially with Split View) for longer projects (currently it's just to review work and keep my journal), and I also plan to use the heck out of the Pencil for note taking and drawing out maps and plots. More at Reddit

His fellow Apple redditors responded with their thoughts about buying the 12.9-inch iPad Pro:

Telynor: “I love my 12.9" and think I would have regretted getting the 9.7" (if it has existed when I got mine). I use split screen and the Smart Keyboard a lot, and the experience of both of those is much better on the larger version.” Zelda_Chestnut: “No regrets at all. I love mine; it's basically my computer now. I don't even know the last time I used my laptop.” SolopsismSux: “Well, it's certainly heavier so, with a case, you will notice it's not the feather light feel of the 9.7. However, the extra space is great. It's excellent for all media and with the ipencil it's great for notes and drawing. So, if you use the tablet on the move a lot, you will notice the size and weight, but if it's stays at home or office it's great, the best in fact.” 195One: “I regret not getting it sooner😃. This is an excellent device. I believe this device is what was intended from the beginning of the iPad era. I use it 8 to 10 hours a day, every day. I watch movies on it, play games, read, use it as a coffee tray, a mirror, and everything. Yep, I ❤️ it! More: it's not necessary to get any app of any website that you can view in a browser. The device's screen is plenty big enough without having to get an app e.g.: Amazon, REDDIT, dealnews, Newegg, LiveLeak, Reuters, ABCCBSNBCCNN, IMDB, Business insider, not to mention with a Safari ad blocker as well as reader view, the hits just keep on coming, which saves substantially on the amount of space you need on the device when you buy it. Ergo, it's cheaper than it appears.” Tbtower: “Not at all! It's used daily whilst at work, whilst studying & also for enjoyment (media, games & design w/ pencil). My only small gripe is that I wish more devs put the extra effort in to optimize their apps for the bigger screen.” EJAubrey: “I've got both and honestly think I use my 9.7" Pro more, it's large enough that I can use it for serious note taking but small enough that it doesn't take up too much desk space. I like the larger one more for work, it's big enough to manage the majority of tasks as well as a laptop but small enough to throw in my bag. If I had to choose one I'd go for the larger one although I haven't fully gotten comfortable with sitting with it on my lap or using it in bed like I can with my smaller one.” Lazerack: “I have the 9.7" and for day-to-day use, I love the size, but almost every time I'm writing or drawing, I sort of regret not getting the 12.9". The rumored in-between size to be coming out in the next few months sounds enticing. ” Tomadshead: “Writing this on my 12.9", which I love. I was worried that it might be too big, as I hated the iPhone 6 Plus when I had it, but if anything, I could do with a bigger screen. I can do 90% of what I need to do on the iPad Pro, so it's basically done away with the need for a laptop, while being lighter and easier to use.” Puffymonster: “Yes, I bought the 12.9 when it first came out but I ended up selling it and buying a 9.7. The big screen was great but iOS doesn't make good use of it and the size and weight put me off carrying it around with. Since I switched to the smaller option I've made much better use of it for note taking, sketching, and casual sofa-surfing usage. ” Impgristle: “I owned the 9.7" for most of a year. It's outstanding. But I just got a 12.9" on sale, figuring I could return it if I didn't love it, and if I did love it, I could craigslist out the 9.7". I love the 12.9" one. It's bigger and bulkier yes, but I can draw on it way better, and I can read comics and PDFs on it way better. Downsides: the 9.7" really does have even more outstanding color, and it's really difficult to use the onscreen keyboard on the 12.9" while holding it -- whereas it's not really a problem on the 9.7". All this being said... the 9.7" is still an INCREDIBLE machine.” More at Reddit

No regrets! I love my 12.9-inch iPad Pro!

I was surprised to find that thread in the iPad subreddit, it never occurred to me that anybody might regret getting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. I’ve had mine since they were released and I absolutely love it.

Before I had the big iPad Pro, I owned an iPad Air. I really liked my iPad Air, it was a great tablet in its own right. But I found myself wishing for a larger screen for ebooks, web pages, comics, movies, and games.

So when I got my 12.9-inch iPad Pro I was blown away by how much of a better experience it was than the iPad Air. Yes, bigger is better when it comes to a tablet that mostly gets used at home. I can’t imagine switching back to a smaller tablet now.

You really notice the difference when viewing comics, reading ebooks or watching movies on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The viewing experience is just so much better than it was on the smaller iPad. The iPad Pro's excellent speakers work great for audiobooks too.

Note that I have a 5.5-inch iPhone 6s Plus too. So I really wanted an iPad that was big enough to provide a much better experience than my iPhone, otherwise I could have just used that at home instead of an iPad.

The iPad Air was great for its time, but I couldn’t go back to using one now. Some of my friends have iPad Air tablets and whenever I visit them their iPads look like minis to me! Yes, your perspective on what is an acceptable size iPad really does change when you get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

I’ve tried using a friend’s iPad Air and it just seems so tiny now. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now the default size of an iPad for me, and the smaller models all come across as minis of one size or another. I just couldn’t go back to using them now.

As far as the weight of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro goes, mine still feels pretty light since I don’t use a case on it. I opted for egrips stickers on the back, which make it much easier to hold without fear of dropping it.

