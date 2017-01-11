Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off Keurig K475 Single Serve K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

keurig k475
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Keurig K475 brews a rich, smooth, and delicious cup every time with the quality you expect from Keurig. With a strength control setting for a bolder brew, five temperature settings, and multiple K-Cup, K-Mug, and K-Carafe pod brew sizes, you can customize your settings to get your perfect cup. The Keurig K475 is currently listed at just $93.49, it best price to date, and you'll only get this price when you add it to your cart. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "13% off Keurig K475 Single Serve K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Keurig K475 Single Serve Programmable K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 12 oz brew size and temperature control, Black

    MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

apple watch series 2 workout
Apple Watch Series 2 review: A faster, brighter fitness machine

Apple's second-generation watch doubles down on fitness with GPS, water-resistance, a dual-core...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
security code big data cyberespionage byte
Should software developers have a code of ethics?

With the power to drive technology, comes great responsibility. What should developers do when faced...

fitbit charge 2 breakfast 0108 cmyk
Fitbit app now offers guided Fitstar workouts

Fitbit's updated mobile app now provides recommendations for workouts via the companion Fitstar app,...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free tools

A handful of free tools can be used to repair most problems on Windows 10 PCs -- and they’re all...

20170110 sf transit user with smartphone
Old networks can hobble IoT, even in tech paradise

IoT isn’t all brand-new, cutting-edge technology. In fact, some of it’s already suffering through...