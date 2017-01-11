Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
41% off Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
Step on the Withings Body scale to view full body composition metrics for a holistic picture of your health and fitness. The scale displays your weight, body fat, water percentage, bone and muscle mass. The scale's screen will also display a graph with your last 8 weigh-ins, making it easy to immediately see weight trends. All data syncs to the Withings Health Mate app, automatically. Also features integrated nutrition tracking and ability to pair with over 100 health and fitness apps to help understand how your efforts impact what you see on the scale. Works via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The scale can automatically recognize and record data from up to 8 users, and lasts up to 18 months on a single set of AAA batteries (included). Its typical price of $130 has been discounted a generous 41% to $77 on Amazon, where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 200 people. See the discounted Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale on Amazon.

