News

Go 1.8 goes for efficiency and convenience

The latest release candidate for Go features HTTP2 Push support and an updated compiler back end for more efficient code

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Go 1.8 goes for efficiency and convenience
Credit: Horia Varlan
More like this

Go 1.8, the next version of Google's open source language, is moving toward general availability, with a release candidate featuring improvements in compilation and HTTP. The final Version 1.8 is due in February.

According to draft notes, the release candidate features updates to the compiler back end for more efficient code. The back end, initially developed for Go 1.7 for 64-bit x86 systems, is based on static single assignment (SSA) form to generate more efficient code and to serve as a platform for optimizations like bounds check elimination. It now works on all architectures.

"The new back end reduces the CPU time required by our benchmark programs by 20 to 30 percent on 32-bit ARM systems," the release notes say. "For 64-bit x86 systems, which already used the SSA back end in Go 1.7, the gains are a more modest 0 to 10 percent. Other architectures will likely see improvements closer to the 32-bit ARM numbers."

Version 1.8 also introduces a new compiler front end as a foundation for future performance enhancements, and it features shorter garbage collection pauses by eliminating "stop the world" stack rescanning.

The release notes also cite HTTP2 Push support, in which the net/http package can send HTTP/2 server pushes from a handler, which responds to an HTTP request. Additionally, HTTP server shutdown can be enabled in a "graceful" fashion via a Server.Shutdown method and abruptly using a Server.Close method.

Version 1.8 adds support for the Mips 32-bit architecture on Linux and offers more context support for packages like Server.Shutdown, database/sql, and .net.resolver. Go's sort package adds a convenience function, Slice, to sort a slice given a less function. "In many cases this means that writing a new sorter type is not necessary." Runtime and tools in Go 1.8 support profiling of contended mutexes, which provide a mutual exclusion lock.

Most of the upgrade's changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. "There are two minor changes to the language specification," the release notes state. "As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before." Language changes include conversion of a value from one type to another, with Go tags now ignored. Also, the language specification now only requires that implementations support up to 16-bit exponents in floating-point constants.

This story, "Go 1.8 goes for efficiency and convenience" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

Resources
Featured Stories
surface book i7 top
A month with the Surface Book i7

After using Surface Book i7 with Performance Base every day for a moth, senior writer Sarah K. White...

layers of photos of diverse adults
Diversity reports delayed -- what's the hold up?

No news is probably bad news when Silicon Valley companies delay the release of their 2016 reports on...

fitbit charge 2 breakfast 0108 cmyk
Fitbit app now offers guided Fitstar workouts

Fitbit's updated mobile app now provides recommendations for workouts via the companion Fitstar app,...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free tools

A handful of free tools can be used to repair most problems on Windows 10 PCs -- and they’re all...