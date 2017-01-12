Slideshow

CES 2017: Up-and-coming devices from the ShowStoppers event

, Computerworld |

At CES, not all the interesting gadgets were on the show floor -- some were on display at events such as ShowStoppers, which featured new devices that are useful, fun or just plain weird. Here is a small selection.

Related Slideshows
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.