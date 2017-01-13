News

Snapchat just got way easier to use thanks to a new search bar

Confused by Snapchat? This app update is designed to simplify snapping.

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

snapchat redesign primary
Credit: Snapchat
More like this

Snapchat is confusing to use. That’s part of what makes it fun, because it’s sort of like knowing a secret language not everyone can understand. But it can also be annoying, like when you’re looking for something specific and don’t want to tap or swipe a million times to find it. So Snapchat’s latest update, rolling out soon to both iOS and Android users, adds a universal search bar you can access from anywhere in the app.

snapchat search bar Snapchat

Finding stuff in Snapchat just got waaaay easier.

The search bar is pinned to the top of the app, so you can easily swipe between your camera, a chat thread, or Stories and still search. Tapping on the bar reveals a slew of shortcuts. You can quickly jump into a chat with friends or groups you message the most and see newly added contacts. Typing a name in the search bar will turn up results for your friends or usernames you might want to add. Tapping on a name will bring up a new chat window with that person, while a long press on the name will turn up the person’s profile.

The universal search bar also makes it easier to find people, jump into ongoing message threads, or find specific Discover channels.

According to TechCrunch, you can also submit posts to the Snapchat-curated Our Story at any time, and you won’t even need to select a specific event or location to add it to. The app will automatically add your post to the appropriate Story.

The update is designed to make Snapchat a faster, more streamlined experience. The app has a lot going on, and a central search bar will make it less confusing. That’s key, especially as Snapchat creator Snap Inc. prepares to go public and convince Wall Street that it has as much staying power as Facebook.

This story, "Snapchat just got way easier to use thanks to a new search bar" was originally published by Macworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Caitlin McGarry is Macworld's Staff Writer. She covers Apple news, health and fitness technology, and anything wearable.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
misunderstood contracts disagreement argue blame
Address robots and AI in IT outsourcing contracts

IT service providers are increasingly using robotic process automation and artificial intelligence...

net neutrality now
Why the FCC's net neutrality defense is hollow

The outgoing Democratic chairman of the FCC says 'zero-rated' streaming services from AT&T and Verizon...

cyberthreat cyber threat ts
DHS pick urges coordination on cyberthreats

As the Trump transition team – including the president-elect himself -- warms to the intelligence...

Virtual assistant voice apps
Why Amazon is the king of the virtual assistants

Amazon surprised many analysts and competitors with its Alexa cloud-based voice assistant, and the...