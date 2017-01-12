43% off Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 Keyboard and Mouse Bundle - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
43% off Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900 Keyboard and Mouse Bundle

The Wireless Desktop 900 keyboard from Microsoft has quiet-touch keys and customizable buttons for access to the Windows features you use most. The full-size ambidextrous mouse provides comfortable, precise navigation. The Wireless Desktop 900 also includes Advanced Encryption Standard to help protect your information by encrypting your keystrokes. Both the keyboard and the mouse have an average battery life of 2-years. The typical list price of $50 has been reduced to $28.28, making this a good deal on Amazon where it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read recent reviews) from over 140 reviewers.  See it now on Amazon.

