News

Alphabet says balloons beat drones for internet delivery

The Google parent has shut down its Titan project

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Project Loon
Credit: Blair Hanley Frank
More like this

Alphabet has shut down its Titan unit that was exploring the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for the delivery of internet services.

The Google parent is instead focusing on its balloons-based Project Loon to deliver the Internet to remote areas.

Google acquired in 2014 Titan Aerospace and the team from the drone startup was brought in late 2015 into the X research lab, which incubates a number of Alphabet moonshot projects like the Project Wing project for drone-based delivery.

The work on the use of high-altitude UAVs for internet access was ended shortly after, as it was found that in comparison, at this stage "the economics and technical feasibility of Project Loon present a much more promising way to connect rural and remote parts of the world," Alphabet said in a statement Wednesday.

News of the shutdown of the Titan project was first reported by 9to5Google. Many people from the Titan team have been assigned to other projects at X, including Loon and Project Wing, Alphabet added.

The company has also invested in satellites that can beam Internet signals to earth. In January 2015, Google invested in SpaceX, a private company led by Elon Musk, to design, manufacture and launch rockets and spacecraft.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
cruise ship
Cruise ship CIO jettisons application infrastructure

Using microservices architecture to decouple application functionality, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines is...

fitbit charge 2 breakfast 0108 cmyk
Fitbit app now offers guided Fitstar workouts

Fitbit's updated mobile app now provides recommendations for workouts via the companion Fitstar app,...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free tools

A handful of free tools can be used to repair most problems on Windows 10 PCs -- and they’re all...

20170110 sf transit user with smartphone
Old networks can hobble IoT, even in tech paradise

IoT isn’t all brand-new, cutting-edge technology. In fact, some of it’s already suffering through...