Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

withings thermometer
Credit: Amazon
More like this

With an exceedingly simple scan across the forehead, 16 infrared sensors take over 4,000 measurements to find the hottest point. It requires no contact with the skin, unlike traditional methods, making Thermo is the most sanitary way to take anyone’s temperature. Readings appear illuminated on the device, and if desired, will sync to your smartphone for tracking and much more. Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 30% to $70. See the discounted Withings Thermo thermometer on Amazon.

This story, "Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
At a Glance

  • Withings Thermo - Smart Thermometer

    $69.97 MSRP $99.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
agile devops
Agile project management: A beginner's guide

If you're new to project management or just want to know about agile methodology, the answers to these...

cyberthreat cyber threat ts
DHS pick urges coordination on cyberthreats

As the Trump transition team – including the president-elect himself -- warms to the intelligence...

Virtual assistant voice apps
Why Amazon is the king of the virtual assistants

Amazon surprised many analysts and competitors with its Alexa cloud-based voice assistant, and the...

layers of photos of diverse adults
Diversity reports delayed -- what's the hold up?

No news is probably bad news when Silicon Valley companies delay the release of their 2016 reports on...