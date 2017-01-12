News

Consumer Reports updates its MacBook Pro review with a recommendation

After retesting with a bug fix, the new MacBook Pro is now “well within the recommended range in Consumer Reports ratings.”

|

Senior Editor, Macworld |

macbook pro late2016 review adam pair front
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
More like this

Earlier this week, Consumer Reports and Apple revealed that a bug in Safari caused erratic battery life test results in Consumer Reports’ testing, which resulted in the first Apple laptop to not receive a recommendation from the publication. Consumer Reports has finished its retesting, and on Thursday announced that it has revised its review to reflect a recommendation for the new MacBook Pro.

After discovering the Safari bug, Apple created a fix, and Consumer Reports reran its battery life test. On its website, Consumer Reports said that the new MacBook Pro, “all performed well.” The publication tested a 13-inch Touch Bar model, a 13-inch non-Touch Bar model, and a 15-inch model. The retests resulted in battery life of 15.75 hours, 18.75 hours, and 17.25 hours, respectively.

These test results far exceed Apple’s stated battery life of up to 10 hours each for “wireless web” access and “movie playback.” Consumer Reports has stated that its tests aren’t designed to replicate real-world usage; they’re designed to so that the results can be compared across different platforms. For example, Consumer Reports sets the laptop display to 100 nits, which is so dim that it can only be comfortably used in a dark setting. But it’s also a setting that helps save battery life.

The Safari bug that was discovered during testing has a fix that Apple has released in a beta version through the Apple Beta Software Program. The bug occurs only if you are using Safari in Developer mode, and if you disable caches. The fix will be released to the public once the beta cycle is done.

Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, TechTV, PC/Computing, and Windows NT Systems. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
agile devops
Agile project management: A beginner's guide

If you're new to project management or just want to know about agile methodology, the answers to these...

cyberthreat cyber threat ts
DHS pick urges coordination on cyberthreats

As the Trump transition team – including the president-elect himself -- warms to the intelligence...

Virtual assistant voice apps
Why Amazon is the king of the virtual assistants

Amazon surprised many analysts and competitors with its Alexa cloud-based voice assistant, and the...

layers of photos of diverse adults
Diversity reports delayed -- what's the hold up?

No news is probably bad news when Silicon Valley companies delay the release of their 2016 reports on...