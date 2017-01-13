News

Mirantis to offer commercial support for OpenContrail SDN platform

The company will deploy TCP cloud technology that it acquired to offer OpenContrail support.

CIO |

More like this

As Mirantis is moving away from the ‘pure-play OpenStack company’ tagline, it’s adding more managed services to its resume to take on players like RackSpace and AWS. Mirantis is now offering commercial support for OpenContrail, an extremely popular software-defined networking (SDN) platform used with OpenStack.

There are three core components on any cloud: compute, storage and networking. Networking is becoming a very interesting field as companies like AT&T are betting big on OpenStack and software-defined networking to build their networks.

“SDN is no longer a disruptive innovation, but an integral, commodity part of any large-scale cloud environment. It needs to be supported and managed as a part of the stack, not as a stand alone software component,” said Boris Renski, Mirantis co-founder and CMO.

With this commercial support, Mirantis is addressing the demand for support and management of the networking stack. Last year Mirantis acquired TCP Cloud, and restructured the company into two distinct business units: one unit focused on services around cloud and the other on developing and shipping products.

Mirantis will use TCP Cloud’s technology for continuous delivery of cloud infrastructure to manage the OpenContrail control plane, which will run in Docker containers. “As a part of the effort, Mirantis has also been actively contributing to the OpenContrail open source project,” the company said in a press release.

It’s the right move at the right time. It’s challenging to generate revenue from open source, commodity software as a product. Red Hat is doing great with their RHEL, but they also continue to expand their product portfolio that increasingly involves services. Mirantis is evolving with the changing market and moving towards a more sustainable business model: support and managed services.

More and more companies are adopting cloud and containers, but not all of them, especially those who are not IT companies, want to invest heavily in DevOps talent. They continue to look for providers like Mirantis that can offer managed services while giving them total control over their private cloud.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Swapnil Bhartiya is a journalist and writer who has been covering Linux & Open Source for 10 years.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
misunderstood contracts disagreement argue blame
Address robots and AI in IT outsourcing contracts

IT service providers are increasingly using robotic process automation and artificial intelligence...

net neutrality now
Why the FCC's net neutrality defense is hollow

The outgoing Democratic chairman of the FCC says 'zero-rated' streaming services from AT&T and Verizon...

cyberthreat cyber threat ts
DHS pick urges coordination on cyberthreats

As the Trump transition team – including the president-elect himself -- warms to the intelligence...

Virtual assistant voice apps
Why Amazon is the king of the virtual assistants

Amazon surprised many analysts and competitors with its Alexa cloud-based voice assistant, and the...