Cost Savings of a Cloud-based Phone System

Vendors of cloud-based phone systems make strong claims that moving from an on-premises phone system to their single solution saves money. But it’s important to ask two questions when examining these claims: How much money? And, where do the savings come from?

Question #1: How much money can we save?

Every organization’s phone system and potential for cost savings will be unique. However, reviewing savings analyses from a vendor’s customers can be eye-opening. For example, the software company Box estimates direct operational cost savings of nearly $900,000 from its implementation of cloud communications services from RingCentral.

[Related: Box moves telephony, web conferencing to the cloud]

This amount doesn’t include the value of efficiencies gained from having fewer point solutions to manage. The new solution also helps 1,400 Box employees work more effectively by delivering an integrated experience across phone calls, messaging, and conferencing as well as across multiple devices, including mobile.

Question #2: Where do cloud cost savings come from?

To identify the potential cost savings in moving from an on-premises to a cloud-based phone system, you’ll want to look at several expense categories. First are the well-defined costs of the phone system itself and additional communications applications.

Hardware. With any new system, look at costs for purchase or lease of the core PBX, desk phones, and accessories, as well as their annual support and maintenance contracts.

With any new system, look at costs for purchase or lease of the core PBX, desk phones, and accessories, as well as their annual support and maintenance contracts. Telecom charges. An on-premises system includes monthly costs for phone lines at each location, as well as per-minute charges for many services. A cloud service replaces these fees with a simple, inclusive, per-user monthly charge.

An on-premises system includes monthly costs for phone lines at each location, as well as per-minute charges for many services. A cloud service replaces these fees with a simple, inclusive, per-user monthly charge. Administration. In an on-premises system, the cost of staff or consultants to handle administrative tasks—especially user moves, adds, and changes—can add up quickly.

In an on-premises system, the cost of staff or consultants to handle administrative tasks—especially user moves, adds, and changes—can add up quickly. Applications. Each separate application may include costs for licenses, usage fees, and support contracts—and many of those costs are hard to predict.

For a broader assessment, you should also estimate the value your organization might gain in indirect cost categories.

Employee productivity. When users don’t need to switch devices or remember how to use a certain tool, they gain time to deliver better responsiveness and get more done.

When users don’t need to switch devices or remember how to use a certain tool, they gain time to deliver better responsiveness and get more done. Mobility. Employees can work more effectively anywhere when they have a seamless experience on their mobile devices for business calling, messaging, and conferencing.

Employees can work more effectively anywhere when they have a seamless experience on their mobile devices for business calling, messaging, and conferencing. Scalability. The dynamic nature of business requires the ability to rapidly add or reduce resources as needed. Unlike the sunk investment into a traditional phone system and its fixed-size increments, a cloud-based phone service offers flexibility to adjust resources at the right scale, for the conditions of right now.

What’s your number?

Before choosing your next phone system, take a good look at the direct and indirect cost savings for each solution. Although not all factors will be comparable across all options, you’ll gain enough insight to identify where the biggest business value can be found.

Find out how much your business can save with RingCentral’s cloud-based phone system. Request a quote here.