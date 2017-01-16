News

Intel thinks IoT will have a firm place in the stores of the future

Intel says it plans to invest more than $100 million in the retail industry over the next five years.

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel True Fit technology
Credit: Intel
More like this

Intel wants to level the playing field between online retailers and brick and mortar shops by introducing IoT technologies into physical stores. Currently, online retailers have access to information on what sorts of merchandise consumers look at, what they purchase, and what they don't. And Intel argues physical stores should have the same information. 

In a Monday editorial on the company's site, Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich wrote:

"At Intel, we believe that increasingly retailers will be separated by those who have data and use it to grow and optimize the shopping experience, and those who don’t and make their decisions based on 'experience' and subjective observations."

The company is showcasing some of its IoT technologies at the National Retail Federation show in New York. 

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
cybersecurity
How digital transformations impact cybersecurity

Enterprises are increasingly bringing together security professionals with operations teams and...

chat team
4 reasons Microsoft Teams will kill Slack

Microsoft built Teams on the strength of its Office 365 productivity suite, a known and trusted entity...

01 intro social media roundup2
Social networks let the rich buy influence

New monetization schemes on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook let sites profit from inequality.

01 detection
When real-time threat detection is essential

There are times when an organization will be especially vulnerable if they don’t have real-time...