10 Evernote tips to organize your info in 2017

5. Use Scannable to digitize documents
Here's an Evernote tip from me: Use the free Scannable app (iOS only) to quickly turn paper documents into PDFs, which you can then save in Evernote, send in email, or import into Dropbox, iCloud, OneNote, Google Drive or another installed app.
The scan process is lightning-fast. You just aim your iPhone camera at a document and Scannable automatically captures and crops (if needed) the page. If it's a multi-page document, you can move the first page out of camera range after capturing it and replace it with additional pages. The scans are clean and legible. You can also capture whiteboards, receipts and business cards.
However, Scannable lacks optical character recognition (OCR), so it's important to use descriptive keywords when you name documents.