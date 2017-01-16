News

4 reasons Microsoft Teams will kill Slack… and 4 reasons it won’t

Microsoft Teams is going up against fan favorite Slack in the group communication and collaboration market

|

Assistant Managing Editor, Features, Network World |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Latest Insider
See all Insider

Microsoft Teams is nearing its official debut. Designed as a hub for teamwork, the cloud-based Teams gives employees access to content, tools, people and conversations within the Office 365 environment. Groups and subgroups can communicate and collaborate using text-based chat, file sharing, and video and voice chats.

The big question is how Microsoft Teams will compete with Slack, a fan favorite in the hot enterprise team-collaboration market.

“If you look at the basics – if you took the two products as they are, side by side, without looking at any integrations or other ecosystem things – you wouldn’t really think one was overwhelmingly better than the other,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd, a peer-to-peer business software review platform. “There’s not a significant difference in the base product.”

Slack has momentum on its side, however, plus an open-platform approach and an arsenal of tie-ins to third-party tools that have served to win over users and entrench Slack within companies.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.