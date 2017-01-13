A New Role for Your Phone System

Over the years, the communications tools in your organization have likely become a disjointed tangle of multiple applications. One tool for SMS/text messaging, one (or a few) systems for conferencing, and maybe community software for workgroup communications. Making it worse, these different systems may have limited, if any, integration with each other and with your core phone system.

For IT, this collection of communications tools means managing multiple applications and vendors. For users, it creates the frustrating and time-wasting experience of switching between tools and perhaps even devices, while also trying to remember how to work with the quirks of each tool’s interface.

The new model: UCaaS

Today, cloud-based phone systems are dramatically changing this scenario by offering a unified communications model that replaces multiple, separate applications and the standalone, on-premises phone system. Under the cloud model, all communications services—from basic phone calls and text messages to complex conferencing and team productivity tools—are maintained and delivered as a cloud service from a single provider.

This unified communications as a service (UCaaS) approach greatly simplifies the IT environment. For example, RingCentral’s cloud-based UCaaS offering enabled the software maker Box to move away, in large part, from multiple voice and conferencing applications including ShoreTel Sky, InterCall, Uber Conference, Skype, Citrix, and WebEx. [Related: Box moves telephony, web conferencing to the cloud]

Employees enjoy the simplicity of working with communications tools that are seamlessly integrated with each other and with their phones. They can participate in conference calls with a consistent experience, for example, whether using a computer softphone, a mobile phone, or a desk phone, and they can easily send text messages from a designated business number using either a desktop or mobile app.

A cloud system also goes beyond traditional voice telephony. The RingCentral solution includes a unified, online workspace where teams can share conversations, task assignments, calendars, and files. With everything in one easy-to-access place, teams avoid the inefficiencies and confusion of group emails and rigidly structured file shares.

Smoothing the transition

Of course, before deploying a new system it’s important to consider the impact of moving away from familiar communications tools. Employees will need training on the features and processes that come with new tools—and how to use them effectively. What’s more, if your relationships with key customers or suppliers rely on certain applications, it may make sense to keep them.

Even with the changes brought by a new system, cloud solutions that offer more than just voice calls are worth a look. By integrating all tools into a single communications service, you can simplify the IT environment and help employees work more productively.

