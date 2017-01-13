News

INU is a pricey personal scooter for the urban consumer

Pricing for the electric vehicle, which connects to your smartphone, starts at $2,999

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

INU scooter
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

Large cities such as New York, San Francisco, and London tend to draw crowds of young professionals, many of whom don't own cars. Green Ride is an Israeli-based company that's hoping to tap into this market of millennial urbanites with INU, a personal, high-tech, electric scooter. 

INU initially made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2015. This past December, the company opened its first showroom in Palo Alto, California, before sales of the scooter launched.

I had a chance to go visit the showroom and see the INU for myself. Displayed inside were two of the vehicles, one of which was folded to showcase the INU's portability. In fact, the INU is meant to fold automatically through either a hand gesture, voice command, or a smartphone app, though the models I saw were not functional. But potability is not all the company was after.

INU scooter Magdalena Petrova

The INU scooter on display at Green Ride's showroom in Palo Alto, California on December 8, 2016.

“We think revolution in consumer products comes from user experience,” says Ori Dadoosh, CEO of Green Ride. 

To tap into this user experience, designers equipped the INU with an onboard computer which includes a GPS, Wi-Fi, and even a SIM card on the more expensive models. Again, these functions were not able to be demonstrated on Green Ride's INU showroom models. 

“If you approach the vehicle, it connects to your smartphone, both iOS and Android, then it pairs with the vehicle computer. You can control the cellphone from the handlebar. You see everything on the display,” says Dadoosh. 

So what will a high-tech scooter like this cost you? A pretty penny. Pricing ranges from $2,999 for the 12-mile model and goes up to $4,999 for the 24-mile model, which also includes a SIM card. Consumers can reserve the INU either online or at the company's showroom. At the time of this report, the company has received 19 reservations for the scooters, which are scheduled to ship to customers in September.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
red wing pos
CIO improves project management to push POS

Red Wing Shoes overcame several legacy technology and business process hurdles to modernize its...

net neutrality now
Why the FCC's net neutrality defense is hollow

The outgoing Democratic chairman of the FCC says 'zero-rated' streaming services from AT&T and Verizon...

cyberthreat cyber threat ts
DHS pick urges coordination on cyberthreats

As the Trump transition team – including the president-elect himself -- warms to the intelligence...

Virtual assistant voice apps
Why Amazon is the king of the virtual assistants

Amazon surprised many analysts and competitors with its Alexa cloud-based voice assistant, and the...