News

Baidu names former Microsoft Office head Qi Lu as its COO

Qi Lu will take charge of products, technology, sales and marketing, and spearhead a push into AI

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

qi lu
Credit: Microsoft
More like this

Chinese search giant Baidu has named former Microsoft business group head Qi Lu as its COO and group president.

Until last September Lu was head of Microsoft's Applications and Services Group, where he managed products including Microsoft Office and Office 365, Bing search engine and Cortana personal assistant.

At Baidu, Lu will be in charge of products, technology, sales, marketing and operations.

A key strategic focus for the company over the next ten years will be artificial intelligence, Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li said on Monday.

Li is counting on Lu's leadership experience and knowledge of AI to help the company attract the necessary expertise to become a global leader in the field, he said.

After Lu's departure from Microsoft, the Bing and Cortana activities he had managed were moved from the Applications and Services Group to a new AI and Research Group.

Lu arrived at Microsoft by way of Yahoo, where he was responsible for its search and advertising technologies. Before that he worked at an IBM research center after gaining a PhD in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University.

At Baidu he will be responsible for the day-to-day running of a host of products, including search, advertising, mapping and payment services. But like its U.S. rival Google, Baidu is also delving deeply into artificial intelligence and machine learning, and is testing autonomous vehicles in California.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
cybersecurity
How digital transformations impact cybersecurity

Enterprises are increasingly bringing together security professionals with operations teams and...

chat team
4 reasons Microsoft Teams will kill Slack

Microsoft built Teams on the strength of its Office 365 productivity suite, a known and trusted entity...

01 intro social media roundup2
Social networks let the rich buy influence

New monetization schemes on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook let sites profit from inequality.

01 detection
When real-time threat detection is essential

There are times when an organization will be especially vulnerable if they don’t have real-time...