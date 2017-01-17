News

Android Wear 2.0's long-awaited release could happen February 9

Connected leaker Evan Blass has seemingly outed Google's target date for the next version of Android Wear.

Android Wear
Credit: Google/IDGNS
For a while, it was beginning to look like Android Wear 2.0's delays would turn it into Android Wear 3.0, but after a leak last week revealed that Google was planning to release it in early February, a new rumor pins a date on the long-awaited update.

According to serial Android leaker Evan Blass, Google is targeting Feb. 9 as the release date for Android Wear 2.0, bringing a bunch of features that were first announced at Google I/O in May, including Android Pay support, third-party complications (the fancy term for customizable faces), and integration with Google Assistant. Nearly 20 watches are currently on the list of devices ready to take advantage of the update, including popular models from Huawei, Motorola, and LG:

  • Asus ZenWatch 2
  • Asus ZenWatch 3
  • Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
  • Fossil Q Founder
  • Fossil Q Marshal
  • Fossil Q Wander
  • Huawei Watch
  • Huawei Watch Ladies
  • LG G Watch R
  • LG Watch Urbane
  • LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
  • Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
  • Michael Kors Access Dylan
  • Moto 360 Gen 2
  • Moto 360 Sport
  • Nixon Mission
  • Polar M600
  • Tag Heuer Connected

Additionally, Google announced at the end of last year that it would be unveiling a pair of watches to take advantage of the new update, marking the company’s first foray into wearable hardware. While the new watches won’t bear the Google or Pixel name, Google has said it worked closely with the as-yet-unnamed partner on the production of the devices.

Why this matters: With watchmakers mostly playing a wait-and-see approach with Android Wear 2.0, 2016 wasn’t much of a year for wearables. But 2017 is already looking up. With Android Wear 2.0 launching in a matter of weeks and new Google devices on the horizon, there’s finally a reason to get excited about Android watches again.

This story, "Android Wear 2.0's long-awaited release could happen February 9" was originally published by Greenbot.

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

