Opinion

You still can’t turn off Windows 10’s built-in spyware

Microsoft is reducing the data it collects from your Windows 10 PCs, but what does that really mean? Good question. Microsoft isn’t saying.

|

Computerworld |

windows spyware
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Microsoft is promising that, come Windows 10 Creators Update this spring, it will reduce how much information it sucks down from your Windows 10 PC if you choose the Basic settings. There’s only one little problem. Terry Myerson, Microsoft’s top Windows executive, didn’t spell out the details.

Now maybe you can become president of the United States by making big, bold claims without any, you know, real plans, but software doesn’t work that way. Microsoft is asking us to trust it.

Me? I’m a big believer in “trust but verify.” That’s one reason I’m a Linux and open-source fan. I can see for myself what’s going on.

Windows? Not so much.

The changes sound good. Myerson wrote about “a new web-based privacy dashboard so you can see and control your activity data from Microsoft including location, search, browsing and Cortana Notebook data across multiple Microsoft services.”

If you dig deeper, though, you’ll find that Cortana is as snoopy as ever. So If Cortana’s browsing history is turned on, “your Microsoft Edge browsing history is sent to Microsoft so that Microsoft features and services may use this data to provide you with timely and intelligent answers, proactive personalized suggestions, to complete tasks for you”—or provide data to the NSA.

Oh, wait. They don’t say that last part.

Cortana also works hand-in-glove with your Bing search history. You can, of course, turn this functionality off, but Cortana becomes a lot less useful.

Moving back to Windows 10 telemetry, Myerson tells us that, starting with the next Windows 10 update, diagnostic data collection will move from three levels to two: Basic and Full.

Full is everything and the kitchen sink. For example, if your system crashes while you’re working on a document, Full “may unintentionally include parts of a document you were using when a problem occurred.” I’m none too happy with that idea.

Basic “includes data that is vital to the operation of Windows. We use this data to help keep Windows and apps secure, up-to-date, and running properly when you let Microsoft know the capabilities of your device, what is installed, and whether Windows is operating correctly. This option also includes basic error reporting back to Microsoft.”

OK, like what? I’ll be darned if anyone outside Redmond knows.

Yes, Google, Facebook and the Amazon Echo, to name three Internet-based services, collect data like crazy. But I choose to use them. They’re not in my PC. Windows is. I have no choice when I’m running Windows but to share my data with Microsoft.

If Microsoft would stop promising me over and over again to give me control of my data and just tell me what the heck I’m actually giving it, I’d be much happier.

The bottom line is that if you’re a Windows 10 Home or Pro user, you still can’t close your computer’s blinds to Microsoft’s peeping toms.

Oh, well, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll go back to my main PC now, which runs Linux Mint 18.1. There, I know my information is safe and sound in the box on my desktop.

This story, "You still can’t turn off Windows 10’s built-in spyware" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols has been writing about technology and the business of technology since CP/M-80 was the cutting-edge PC operating system, 300bps was a fast Internet connection, WordStar was the state-of-the-art word processor, and we liked it!

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Net neutrality graphic
Trump threatens net neutrality, cloud and IoT

Outgoing FCC chairman Tom Wheeler urges his successors not to undo controversial open internet order,...

contractor 2b
The state of the IT contractor job market in 2017

Trends toward higher pay and demand for specialized skills continue apace, creating opportunities for...

What software developers really want
When 'off the shelf' software is good enough

Are you about to start customizing a new enterprise application? Stop what you're doing and consider...

project management and crm
What IT leaders need to know about PMIAA

We all know there is a lot of waste in government. Well some politicians are trying to do something...