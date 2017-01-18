News

New $29 Pine64 computer takes on Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3

The $29 SOPINE A64 Compute Module is a smaller version of Pine64 and will ship in February

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

SOPINE 64-bit Compute Module
Credit: Pine64
More like this

Raspberry Pi's new Compute Module 3 has serious competition coming its way from the maker of the Pine64 board computer.

The new SOPINE A64 64-bit computing module is a smaller version of the popular US$15 Pine64 computer.

It was announced the same week as the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which is a smaller version of the popular namesake board, was released.

At $29, the SOPINE A64 roughly matches the price of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3, which ranges from $25 to $30. The new SOPINE will ship in February, according to the website.

The SOPINE A64 can't operate as a standalone computer like the Pine64. It needs to be plugged in as a memory slot inside a computer.

But if you want a full-blown computer, Pine64 also sells the $15 SOPINE Baseboard Model-A, which "complements the SOPINE A64 Compute Module and turns it into a full single board computer," according to the company.

The $29 SOPINE A64 will plug into a memory slot of the $15 baseboard to form a full-blown computer. But that package will cost $44. That is more expensive than the original $15 Pine64, which started shipping last year and is serious competition to Raspberry Pi 3.

The original Pine64 was crowdsourced and also became popular for its high-end components like a 64-bit chip and DDR3 memory. SOPINE is the second product of Pine64, which is also the name of the organization.

The SOPINE computing module could appeal to businesses that want to put computers inside electronics or industrial equipment.

For example, it could be used in advertising displays, payment kiosks, and industrial devices. The SOPINE plugs into a SO-DIMM slot, which is found on many circuit boards on such devices.

So how does the SOPINE A64 compare with the recent Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3? From a pure specification standpoint, the SOPINE has some advantages.

The SOPINE has a 64-bit quad-core ARM-based CPU, much like the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3. It has 2GB RAM, which is twice that of Raspberry Pi's compute module. SOPINE also has faster DDR3 memory, superior to DDR2 memory in Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 board.

The SOPINE A64 has a micro-SD storage slot. If you want HDMI and USB ports, you'll need the $15 baseboard.

Software compatibility for the SOPINE isn't yet known. But the Pine64 worked with Android, Windows 10 IoT Core, and embedded versions of Linux, and the similarly configured SOPINE may support that software. The OSes typically need to be loaded on an SD card, which then needs to be slotted in.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Net neutrality graphic
Trump threatens net neutrality, cloud and IoT

Outgoing FCC chairman Tom Wheeler urges his successors not to undo controversial open internet order,...

contractor 2b
The state of the IT contractor job market in 2017

Trends toward higher pay and demand for specialized skills continue apace, creating opportunities for...

What software developers really want
When 'off the shelf' software is good enough

Are you about to start customizing a new enterprise application? Stop what you're doing and consider...

project management and crm
What IT leaders need to know about PMIAA

We all know there is a lot of waste in government. Well some politicians are trying to do something...