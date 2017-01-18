News

Fraud for online holiday sales spikes by 31%

Number of e-commerce transactions grows by 16%

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

red illustration of online shopping cart icon with arrows pointing at button
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Fraud attempts on digital retail sales jumped 31% from Thanksgiving to Dec. 31 over the previous year, according to a survey of purchasing data from ACI Worldwide.

The fraud increase was based on hundreds of millions of online transactions with major merchants globally. Also, the number of e-commerce transactions grew by 16% for the same period, ACI said.

Some of the fraud attempts came from the use of credit card numbers purchased in underground chat channels, ACI said.

“Given the consistent and alarming uptick in fraudulent activity on key dates, merchants must be proactive in their efforts to identify weak spots and define short and long-term strategies for improved security and enhanced customer experience,” said Markus Rinderer, senior vice president of platform solutions at ACI.

ACI provides electronic payments technology for more than 5,000 organizations globally. One of its products, ReD Shield, was used to collect the data in the survey. ReD Shield, a fraud detection and prevention software product, was used to process 7% of all Black Friday online spending and 13% of Cyber Monday’s spending.

The data showed that the highest fraud attempt rates were on Christmas Eve and on days when shipments were cut off. The key shopping dates by volume (number of transactions) were Cyber Monday, which showed 15% growth, and Black Friday, which showed 19% growth.

The average sales ticket declined by 7% during the 2016 holiday period. The average was $228 in 2016, down from $243 in 2015.

In 2016, one of every 97 transactions was a fraudulent attempt, compared with 1 out of 109 transactions in 2015.

ACI defines a fraud attempt as a transaction confirmed by a merchant as fraudulent; a transaction that matched a record in an ACI database for a credit card number that was sold online in an underground chat channel; or as reported as fraud by a bank or other issuer. ACI also includes as fraud attempts those data patterns that match a recently confirmed fraud behavior.

This story, "Fraud for online holiday sales spikes by 31%" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
Net neutrality graphic
Trump threatens net neutrality, cloud and IoT

Outgoing FCC chairman Tom Wheeler urges his successors not to undo controversial open internet order,...

contractor 2b
The state of the IT contractor job market in 2017

Trends toward higher pay and demand for specialized skills continue apace, creating opportunities for...

What software developers really want
When 'off the shelf' software is good enough

Are you about to start customizing a new enterprise application? Stop what you're doing and consider...

project management and crm
What IT leaders need to know about PMIAA

We all know there is a lot of waste in government. Well some politicians are trying to do something...