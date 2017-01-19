Today's 5 New Phone System Must-Haves

If your organization is considering a new phone system, you may already have a long list of required features in mind. But this list may be incomplete, especially if you use an existing, on-premise phone system as the starting point.

Communications tools—and the expectations of employees for how they work and stay in touch—have likely changed dramatically since your last phone system RFP.

Think about how your organization could benefit from these five essential capabilities, all delivered by cloud-based phone systems today.

1. Seamless mobility with a consistent, intuitive user experience

Employees want the flexibility to receive and place business voice calls anywhere. Most on-premise phone systems support some form of mobility, although typically also include cumbersome configuration processes. A cloud phone system makes mobility seamless with features that that are easy and consistent for employees to access, configure, and use. And with a single business number for all calls, employees present a more professional image while protecting their personal mobile numbers.

2. All features available in all locations

If your organization has multiple sites, you probably have multiple different phone systems—and plenty of confusion and feature envy to go around. It was a sensible choice when an on-premise system was your only option: Match the phone system type to the office size in order to control costs. But with the cloud-based phone systems available today, all locations can enjoy the same features and services.

3. Easy integration with key business applications

Today’s users expect to click their way to a phone call or text message while they are working in business applications. Many cloud phone systems support integrations with many of these applications, and are often maintained and updated by the phone system provider.

4. Workgroup collaboration tools

Emails, text messages, and file-sharing repositories have joined voice calls as essential tools for communication within work groups. A cloud phone service can support a unified workspace that helps work groups better collaborate using a variety of communications tools.

5. Easy, economical scalability

Budgeting the costs for an on-premise phone system typically involves a complex spreadsheet for each system type, in each location. Budgeting for a cloud-based phone system? Typically, with a cloud phone system, bills comprise a single, transparent, per-user monthly charge that makes it easy to calculate the initial investment and predict cost changes as your organization grows or streamlines operations.

Look beyond the feature list

When searching for a phone system, it’s easy to get caught up in comparing detailed lists of features and specs. But by taking a broader view of the capabilities offered by cloud-based solutions, your business can discover how communications can become a more strategic and empowering resource.

