News

Avaya says bankruptcy is a step toward software and services

Avaya needs to shed debt as its focus shifts away from hardware, the company says

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20161013 avaya stadium
Credit: Avaya
More like this

Networking and collaboration vendor Avaya declared bankruptcy on Thursday, calling the move part of its transition from a hardware to a software and services company.

Avaya emerged from Lucent Technologies in 2000 with a focus on phone switches, enterprise networking gear, and call-center systems. But with the shift toward mobile phones and cloud-based tools for communication, and a tight market for enterprise network equipment, the company has been changing its focus.

It plans to keep operating during the bankruptcy thanks to its cash from operations and US$725 million in financing that still needs approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Avaya said its foreign affiliates aren’t included in the filing and won’t be affected.

The company plans to keep its contact center business, which had been rumored for a possible sale, but it’s in talks to sell other unnamed assets.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is intended to cut Avaya’s debt and interest expenses from a capital structure that dates back more than 10 years to when the company was primarily a hardware vendor, CEO Kevin Kennedy said in a press release. "Our business is performing well," he said.

On Thursday, the company reported $3.7 billion in in revenue for the year ended Sept. 30, 2016, down 9 percent from the previous year. It posted an operating loss of $262 million. Not counting some one-time charges, the company said it made $756 million.

Like much of the networking and collaboration industry, Avaya is looking toward software-defined networking, IoT, and cloud-based platforms that work on many different devices and the web.

In October, it announced an all-in-one collaboration platform called Avaya Equinox that can carry voice and video calls, text messaging, web collaboration and streaming of events. Equinox can run on mobile clients, PCs, and Avaya’s Vantage, a desktop device that’s like a phone but with a large touchscreen for running applications. The company also announced a single SDK (software development kit) for integrating Equinox into productivity applications.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
clorox social media primary
CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

Marketing and IT leaders at Clorox partner closely on digital marketing and IoT initiatives intended to...

financial data ts
Building a sustainable, value-focused data culture

Financial services CDOs weigh in on how regulation, growth and cost drives their current efforts and...

Ariel Maislos
How to run your own Amazon 'region'

Q&A: The CEO of Stratoscale makes the case for his company’s datacenter OS replacing VMware and...

unconscious bias in recruiting
Unconscious bias hurts more than diversity

Biases don't affect only your ability to hire diverse candidates -- they limit your ability to hire all...