News

Want to be a software developer? Time to learn AI and data science

Data science skills will become more important for coding as software is 'trained' via AI

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Want to be a software developer? Time to learn AI and data science
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Artificial intelligence is affecting everything from automobiles to health care to home automation and even sports. It's also going to have a measurable impact on software development, with developers becoming more like data scientists, an AI official with Nvidia believes.

AI and deep learning will mean changes in how software is written, said Jim McHugh, vice president and general manager for Nvidia's DGX-1 supercomputer, which is used in deep learning and accelerated analytics. The long-standing paradigm of developers spending months simply writing features will change, he explained.

With the advent of AI, data is incorporated to create the insight for software. "We're using data to train the software to make it more intelligent," said McHugh. Data will drive the software release because the data is going to give the software the ability to interact.

While parameters like interface and application flow will still be needed, data will drive the feature set in decisions on how the software evolves. Releases will be based on the software being trained to another level; updates will be based on new data sets and experiences.

There has been speculation about smart machines reducing the demand for coders, but McHugh emphasized there will be a need for coders with different skills. Developers will curate the data and take software through the process of learning by itself, writing Python scripts, perhaps, to interact with software. "Coders are going to change their skill sets," with more data science and AI skills, McHugh said.

Aside from its impacts on software development, McHugh said at the recent Global Artificial Intelligence Conference in Silicon Valley that AI would impact the internet of things (IoT), providing intelligent applications to work with IoT devices and process the collected data. He also emphasized AI's impact in areas like driving, with cars taught to drive themselves and becoming aware of the environment around them. "It has to perceive all this information," such as what cars are near it and whether it can weave in and out of traffic, he noted. In the health care field, meanwhile, artificial intelligence will be deployed in advanced diagnostics, McHugh added.

This story, "Want to be a software developer? Time to learn AI and data science" was originally published by InfoWorld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
apple airpods review adam case open
Avoid lost AirPods with these $10 gadgets

Apple's cool new AirPods are small and somewhat easy to misplace, but these three affordable products...

evernote app iOS
5 new and noteworthy features in iOS Evernote

Evernote 8.0, just released for all iOS devices, declutters the app's interface and makes it easier to...

scream wheelbarrow nightmare
Waking from the enterprise IoT security nightmare

Solutions present and future for IoT security scares that keep you up at night.

financial data ts
Building a sustainable, value-focused data culture

Financial services CDOs weigh in on how regulation, growth and cost drives their current efforts and...