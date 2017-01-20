With Microsoft Exchange on-premises systems, determining price was fairly easy because the choices were largely the same. But cloud changes the pricing equation: Enterprises lease rather than own equipment, which alters the comparisons from apples-to-apples to apples-to-oranges.

An enterprise needs to consider factors such as electricity costs, bandwidth needs, and staffing expenses before deciding whether to upgrade existing infrastructure rather than migrating to a cloud-based solution. Costs are a major driver for analyzing on-premises upgrades versus cloud migrations. When developing a cost model for on-premises deployments, it is important to consider annual:

Server and supplemental hardware costs

Data center costs, such as for power and cooling

Licensing costs for Microsoft Exchange

The cost of backing up messaging data and implementing disaster recovery methods

Storage costs

The costs of securing Microsoft Exchange

Staffing costs to support and maintain Microsoft Exchange

Then divide your total estimated annual costs for hosting Microsoft Exchange on-premises by the number of users to compare the per-user costs of moving to a hosted Microsoft Exchange service or to Microsoft Office 365. If you are considering moving to Office 365, also factor in the licensing and support costs of the Microsoft Office desktop business applications when calculating on-premises costs so you are best equipped to make apples-to-apples comparisons.

This approach gives you a practical framework for analyzing your options. You can then compare your estimated cost-per-user to the costs of migrating to a hosted Exchange service—or to Office 365—so you can efficiently leverage Microsoft’s cloud-based infrastructure. But wait—there are additional costs to consider when moving Exchange to the cloud. Your network access bandwidth costs will increase, and you’ll have to estimate the costs of IT support for maintaining your cloud implementation.

