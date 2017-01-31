Feature

A CIO’s guide to driving digital transformation

In this live webcast, CVS Health's CIO discusses digital transformation and innovation.

At CVS Health, digital innovation is the top priority of Executive Vice President and CIO Stephen Gold. Under Gold, the retail pharmacy and healthcare corporation is transforming many digital operations, from behind-the-scenes systems to the customer experience.

In a live webcast on February 23rd at 12:00 EST, Gold will dive deep into CVS’s digital transformation, including the innovations and cultural changes that have proven successful for the $153 billion company.

