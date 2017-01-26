When it comes to success, nothing tops passion

One of the biggest problems with students in college is that many of them don’t know what they want to do with their life. While some may genuinely not know what to do, others fall into a trap that they have to get a safe, high-paying job to succeed.

17 and 18-year-olds are entrusted with making what can easily reach a one hundred to two-hundred thousand dollar investment. Yet they have little to no capital allocation experience and personal experience investing what, at that point in one's life, is a huge sum. This is one of the biggest problems with today’s society, and it’s been persisting for years.

There are plenty of ways to define success, but I personally don’t believe that any of them involve making money in a safe field. Unless your dream is to get a job that happens to be safe an high-paying, you shouldn’t be focusing your time or energy on that field.

If I could give a piece of advice to college students, it would be to focus on something they care about. The more you care about something, the more effort you’re bound to put in.

Similarly, you’re less likely to put effort into your job if it doesn’t interest you. It’s hard to succeed at something that you don’t care about, and people who do this also tend to dread going into work every day of the week.

If you want to be successful, embrace your passion. Focus on what matters and forget about everything else.

You grow up with ability – use it

You may not have noticed it, but you’ve been gaining the skills for some types of jobs since you were a child.

Think about what made your childhood different from others. Did you spend a lot of time outside watching animals? Did your parents cook large, extravagant meals while your friends get takeout? Any small difference left an impression on you, and it could be the key to your individual success.

Somebody who grew up watching animals for fun is going to be more likely to succeed as a zoologist. They’ve had the passion since they were a kid, and they spent years learning about animals – even if they didn’t do it for zoology.

Somebody who grew up around great food will pick up cooking tricks, and they could even have a plethora of recipes that they could tap into. Growing up surrounded by a passion for cooking will make it easier to jump into the role of a chef.

You might even discover that your true passion has almost nothing in common with anything you’ve ever done. If this is the case, you can apply your abilities to your field of choice and make it your own. This is what entrepreneurs do, and it’s how new businesses continue to disrupt the market.

Everybody has traits that are unique to them, and those are the traits that need to be explored. Pushing your interests away and pouring your energy into something you’re not passionate about is a waste of your time, energy and talent.

Passion beats practice

You probably had a class in school that you never did well in no matter how hard you tried. You can study all night, practice and immerse yourself in something, but if you don’t have a passion for it, you won’t be getting much out of the practice.

In that same class, there was probably a student that seemed to score perfectly on every test despite never studying. However, they were probably engaged the entire class, and they even went out of their way to discuss the lecture in their free time.

That’s what passion looks like.

When you work away from your passion, you’re pitting yourself against people who are truly passionate about what they do. It’s difficult to compete with someone that enjoys their field.

Aspiring entrepreneurs need to take this to heart. Succeeding at a normal job can be hard enough, but entrepreneurship takes extra time and effort. Working against those with a passion for what they’re doing is going to be a losing effort.

On the other hand, working toward something you care about is going to give you an edge over your competitors. You’ll have the fundamental passion to make it work, and while others will feel burnt out throughout the process, passion will keep you going forward.

If you love something, you’ll work hard for it

People tend to work harder for something that they care about. Because of this, you’ll work harder if you’re working toward your passion than if you were working toward anything else.

Entrepreneurship takes hard work and dedication, so any extra motivation you can muster is going to make a difference. A business can’t succeed without hard work, but work doesn’t seem hard if you care about what you’re doing.

The same can be applied to any field. If you really love the job you do, you’ll stand out above others. If you really care about what you’re studying in college, then you’ll be toward the top of your class.

If your passion doesn’t come to you this way, then it might not be your passion at all, or perhaps there’s something that you care even more about. Passion doesn’t always match up perfectly with a college degree or a specific job title, but there’s always a way to apply it.

You have the tools to succeed at something. You might not know what it is now, but you have an edge. You need to find what your edge is and develop it. Apply your talents to your desired field, or follow your passion moving forward. If you do this, you can become one of the best in your field and love everything you do. That’s what success looks like.

