IBM Security to buy risk-visualization firm Agile 3 Solutions

Software will be rolled into IBM services, security software

IBM Security plans to buy San Francisco-based Agile 3 Solutions, which makes software for visualizing data risk for analysis by senior executives.

The deal is expected to close within weeks, but the financial terms were not released. It will include the purchase of Ravy Technologies, an Agile 3 subcontractor based in India.

Agile 3’s software identifies risks to business programs and assets, and enables actions to head off possible exploits that could affect business processes. It provides a dashboard for measuring compliance with regulations and legislation.

IBM Security customers will be able to buy Agile 3 technology as a service through IBM Data Security Services or as features rolled into IBM Guardian, the company’s data-protection software. The company says the addition of the software will help identify and protect critical data.

Agile 3 was founded by Raghu Varadan, who once worked for IBM and helped invent its SOA Governance and Management Method (SGMM) and Service Integration Maturity Model (SIMM) as part of IBM’s service oriented architecture portfolio. He is also the founder of Ravy, and is managing director of both Agile 3 and Ravy.

This story, "IBM Security to buy risk-visualization firm Agile 3 Solutions" was originally published by Network World.

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

