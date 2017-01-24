Feature

CIO Jan/Feb Digital Magazine: State of the CIO 2017

Cover story: The new reality. The CIO role is integral to today’s increasingly digital businesses, but transformational IT executives aren’t necessarily shedding their functional responsibilities — get used to it.

CIO |

CIO Jan/Feb digital issue cover
Credit: Gabriela Zurda
More like this

Download the CIO Jan/Feb 2017 Digital Magazine.

In this issue:

Cover story

The new reality
The CIO role is integral to today’s increasingly digital businesses, but transformational IT executives aren’t necessarily shedding their functional responsibilities — get used to it.

[ Have the CIO Digital Magazine delivered to your inbox each month. ]

Emerging tech

Cautious banks eye blockchain warily
Despite the hype surrounding the new technology, it will likely be about two years before financial institutions push wide commercial rollouts of blockchain software systems.

Transformation nation

Why digital is a more ethical sales tool
GlaxoSmithKline has stopped paying healthcare professionals to promote its products, turning instead to a digital platform that offers a more neutral way to spread the word.

Applying tech

Why agile needs DevOps
Fannie Mae has doubled its software output in the last 18 months, thanks to agile software development and DevOps.

Leading tech

Heroes emerge from ones and zeroes
Change is always hard, and the transformation IT is now experiencing is unprecedented. But it’s giving CIOs an opportunity to play leading roles.

Career roadmap

What it takes to be a sysadmin
Despite dire predictions, the role of the systems administrator is far from obsolete. Nick Bush’s career is proof that the job remains critical to IT even as it evolves.

Download the CIO Jan/Feb 2017 Digital Magazine.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:
Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
crm chief product officer primary
IT Career Roadmap: Chief product officer

Being a chief product officer requires many skills, but none is more important than the ability to...

1 home network
6 tips to protect your home network

Remote workers who use their home office as their primary office are arguably at even more of a risk...

white house fence
Trump’s hiring freeze won’t kill government IT hiring

President Donald Trump's federal hiring freeze will make it harder, but not impossible, to land a...

android nougat tips
30 tasty tips for Android Nougat

Take full advantage of your phone's latest features with this collection of 30 tips for Android Nougat...