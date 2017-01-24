News

Cloud services accounted for half of revenue growth at SAP in 2016

Cloud share, total revenue, profit, forecasts ... it was all up at SAP in 2016

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

20160224 stock mwc sap booth sign 100647700 orig
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More like this

SAP's revenue from cloud subscriptions and support grew so quickly in 2016, the company has raised its forecasts for 2017 and 2020.

Full-year cloud revenue grew 31 percent compared to a year earlier, accounting for over half of the company's revenue growth. Total revenue reached €22.1 billion (US$23.8 billion), up €1.3 billion on 2015, while revenue from cloud subscriptions and support grew €707 million to €3 billion, the company reported Tuesday.

Profit after tax rose to €3.6 billion from €3.1 billion in 2015.

SAP is keen to see more of its software business move to the cloud because, unlike traditional software licenses that bring a bump in revenue at the moment a deal is signed, it represents a predictable source of revenue. Together with software support, the company says that the growth in cloud services means 61 percent of its revenue now comes from more predictable sources.

That's made management more optimistic about the outlook for this year, and led it to set more ambitious targets for 2020.

It now expects cloud subscriptions and support revenue of between €3.8 billion and €4.0 billion this year, for a growth rate of up to 34 percent, and total revenue of between €23.2 billion and €23.6 billion, an increase on its previous forecast for the year.

Those forecasts assume constant exchange rates, a standard business assumption but one unlikely to hold true in the wake of last June's Brexit vote, the recent elections in the U.S., and forthcoming elections across Europe.

Looking ahead to 2020, SAP raised its forecast for revenue from cloud subscriptions and support to between €8 billion and €8.5 billion. It had previously forecast that business would generate between €7.5 billion and €8 billion.

It also raised -- and narrowed -- its forecast for total revenue to between €28 billion and €29 billion, from an earlier forecast of €26 billion to €28 billion.

With the shift in business to the cloud, it expects that proportion of more predictable revenue will rise to between 70 percent and 75 percent in 2020.

As well as seeing increasing interest in its cloud platform, SAP reported that adoption of its S4/HANA in-memory database doubled over the year.

There are other signs of modernization at SAP: another line buried in its report showed that the number of women in management crept up to 24.5 percent of the workforce, compared to 23.6 percent a year earlier.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
crm chief product officer primary
IT Career Roadmap: Chief product officer

Being a chief product officer requires many skills, but none is more important than the ability to...

1 home network
6 tips to protect your home network

Remote workers who use their home office as their primary office are arguably at even more of a risk...

white house fence
Trump’s hiring freeze won’t kill government IT hiring

President Donald Trump's federal hiring freeze will make it harder, but not impossible, to land a...

android nougat tips
30 tasty tips for Android Nougat

Take full advantage of your phone's latest features with this collection of 30 tips for Android Nougat...