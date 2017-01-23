News

White House Comments Line says try Facebook Messenger

Trump administration trying to get a handle on its switchboard

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

white house page
Credit: WhiteHouse.gov screengrab
More like this

Members of the public who want to leave a comment for President Donald Trump won't be doing it by voicemail.

The White House Comments Line, which had been reachable by 202-456-1111, is no longer working. The line was shut down at least a week before Trump's inauguration on Friday, and as part of the transition to the new administration.

When called, there's a recorded message that says the Comments Line is currently closed and directs callers to either send a comment through Facebook Messenger or via the White House Contact page.

When calling the main number for the White House, the caller is given four options.

The first option is to press 1 for the Comments Line, which is not working.

Callers also can press 2 to receive mailing information, press 3 for information on tours, or wait on hold and hear the options repeated continually until an operator picks up.

One call to the White House took four or five minutes before an operator picked up and then was disconnected while waiting for the press office.

Another call to the press office was transferred to the non-working Comments Line.

During a third call, a White House press spokesperson said they are busy working getting everything up and running.

"We're working to get them set back up the way they were," she said, referring to the phone lines. "We're still getting settled in here and there are a lot of requests and a lot of moving around to do."

This story, "White House Comments Line says try Facebook Messenger" was originally published by Computerworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
mistakes primary
Tech companies responsible for negative outcomes

Leading technology companies need to take responsibility for the unintended consequences of their...

android nougat tips
30 tasty tips for Android Nougat

Take full advantage of your phone's latest features with this collection of 30 tips for Android Nougat...

People walking with airplane in background
Take streamed movies and TV shows with you

Hulu is upping its game, allowing users to download content for later viewing and will soon debut a new...

evernote app iOS
5 new and noteworthy features in iOS Evernote

Evernote 8.0, just released for all iOS devices, declutters the app's interface and makes it easier to...