News

LG leaks seemingly reveal G6, co-designed Google watches

A pair of purported official images reveal a near bezel-less G6 and two sizes of the smartwatch LG co-developed with Google.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

lg g6 leak
Credit: The Verge
More like this

With the Mobile World Congress show just about a month away, rumors are starting to ramp up, but we might have already seen the biggest leak of all. With Samsung bowing out of MWC to fine-tune the Galaxy S8 a little longer, the star of this year’s show might very well be the LG G6, and the first purported partial image of the new handset is already in the wild.

The Verge has published what appears to be an official product shot of the G6, and it looks like it’s going to be a stunner. As expected, the handset features narrower bezels than the G5 and a 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD screen with a unique super-wide 2:1 ratio. According to the site, the phone will dispense of the modular chin that the G5 introduced, focusing instead on turning heads with an all-glass design.

Elsewhere, the phone is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and be waterproof, while retaining the G5’s dual-camera setup and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, since there won’t be room for it on the front. The Verge reports that the G6’s screen-to-bezel ratio “is greater than 90 percent, and though its bottom isn’t shown in the image, it’s only slightly taller than the top bezel.”

lg sport style leak TechnoBuffalo

The LG watches here match up to the earlier rumors of Sport and Style variants.

Also leaking on the LG front are low-resolution pics of what could very well be the Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches the company co-developed with Google. TechnoBuffalo has published a pair of images that match up pretty well with the rumors so far—two sizes, circular displays, a crown, a bit of chunkiness—but it’s hard to glean much else. It was previously reported that the larger model would feature a 1.38-inch display and sport a 480x480 screen, with the smaller Style having a 1.2-inch, 360x360 display.

Most notably, the larger Sport model pictured includes a pair of buttons above and below the crown, while the smaller Style watch does not. Previously, it had been reported that the larger model would include cellular connectivity, GPS, and NFC, so the buttons could be used for Android Pay or some other feature not available on the Style.

Why this matters: While nothing is confirmed, the images here look like LG is going to seriously shake things up with its upcoming releases. While we’ll need to see the watches in person to get a true feel for them, the image of the G6 looks like a massive improvement over last year’s model, and with Samsung pushing its Galaxy S8 launch back, LG could be in a position to capitalize with an early sales boost. That would be good news for the company, as last year’s flagships failed to resonate much with consumers.

This story, "LG leaks seemingly reveal G6, co-designed Google watches" was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
hyperconvergence primary
Hyperconvergence in high demand

Systems that combine compute, storage and networking capabilities in a single server are gaining...

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...

binoculars looking watch outlook future
62% of security pros don’t know where data is

Forrester report finds organizations struggle with understanding and controlling sensitive data.

1 home network
6 tips to protect your home network

Remote workers who use their home office as their primary office are arguably at even more of a risk...