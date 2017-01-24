News

Final Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview lands, bringing iOS support

The fifth version of Google's wearable OS finally paves the way for next month's release.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

Android Wear
Credit: Google/IDGNS
More like this

As promised last year, Google has released the fifth and final version of the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview, paving the way for the full release of the wearable OS and urging developers to get their apps ready for next month’s launch.

While the release mostly brings bug fixes and general performance improvements, there are a few standout features. Most notably, the new version brings iOS support for the new on-watch Play Store, letting iPhone users enjoy the same standalone application experience as Android users. Additionally, Android Wear apps running on watches paired with iOS devices will be able to perform phone “hand-off flows” for launching web pages on the linked iPhone. The new update also optimizes the available network bandwidth for standalone apps, in an effort to save battery life.

android wear ios Google

The final release of the Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview brings full iOS support.

Also included is a new navigation drawer feature, which lets you “flip a flag to toggle to the single-page, icon-only action drawer," providing faster navigation to different views inside apps. Furthermore, the new update brings support for NFC Host Card Emulation to open up Android Pay support on supported watches.

Google has already announced that Android Wear 2.0 will be launching in early February, so developers who want to support it at launch need to submit their apps as soon as possible. As Google explains, “The final developer preview includes an update to the Wearable Support Library. Apps compiled with API level 25 and this support library are considered ready for deployment in the Google Play Store.”

The impact on you at home: It’s almost here! We’ve been waiting patiently for the release of Android Wear 2.0 since we first laid eyes on it last May at Google I/O, and it’s finally ready to launch in just a few weeks. If you own one of the supported watches, you’ll be able to play with it soon enough (though Android Pay support will be limited to models with NFC chips), and a whole new crop of wearables is sure to take advantage of the new features, starting with Google's own offering.

This story, "Final Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview lands, bringing iOS support" was originally published by Greenbot.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

Resources
Featured Stories
150817 google headquarters 3
Why Google still isn't giving up on Google+

Google+ may be on the decline, but Google isn’t ready to call it quits on the social network just yet.

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...

binoculars looking watch outlook future
62% of security pros don’t know where data is

Forrester report finds organizations struggle with understanding and controlling sensitive data.

1 home network
6 tips to protect your home network

Remote workers who use their home office as their primary office are arguably at even more of a risk...