News

Apple just patented a way to free the Apple Watch from the iPhone

It's all about the watch band.

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

apple watch link bracelet
Credit: Apple
More like this

Apple’s latest Apple Watch patent is the one that could make it a fully functional stand-alone device.

Apple was just granted a patent for “modular functional band links” for a wearable device by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The wearable device at the heart of the patent is obviously the Apple Watch, and those modular functional band links will build more functionality into the Apple Watch band.

What kind of functionality? This is the exciting part.

“The electronic components included in the modular functional band links may be any kind of electronic component associated with any kind of functionality,” Apple said in its patent filing.

Each link could be a different device with features like cameras, batteries, speakers, photovoltaic cells, and biometric sensors like blood pressure monitors, sweat sensors, and thermometers.

The band would have to be one of Apple’s link bracelets, so you wouldn’t be able to use a Sport or nylon accessory and get the same features.

But imagine popping in a link when you need an extra battery boost or checking your blood pressure to make sure you’re in the normal range. The links could also include antennas, meaning they could have cellular connectivity for the watch to truly stand on its own.

Why this matters: It’s uncertain if or when Apple plans to release these watch bands, but the idea makes sense. CEO Tim Cook said Apple would rather not build clinical health functionality into the watch itself, which would require Food and Drug Administration approvals and would slow down the watch development cycle. Putting sensors into watch bands instead, which are easily interchangeable and wouldn’t affect the watch itself, would make much more sense for the company.

This story, "Apple just patented a way to free the Apple Watch from the iPhone" was originally published by Macworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Caitlin McGarry is Macworld's Staff Writer. She covers Apple news, health and fitness technology, and anything wearable.

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
hyperconvergence primary
Hyperconvergence in high demand

Systems that combine compute, storage and networking capabilities in a single server are gaining...

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...

binoculars looking watch outlook future
62% of security pros don’t know where data is

Forrester report finds organizations struggle with understanding and controlling sensitive data.

1 home network
6 tips to protect your home network

Remote workers who use their home office as their primary office are arguably at even more of a risk...