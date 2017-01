Founded in 1861, MIT ranks number 1 for undergraduate computer engineering programs, and number 7 overall for best national universities. Located just outside of Boston, in Cambridge, MIT well-known for being home to some of the strongest programs in STEM.

In fact, the school even chose its mascot -- the badger -- as a nod to the animal's "remarkable engineering and mechanical skills and its habits of industry." MIT also ranked 2nd for the best colleges for veterans and, if you want a top-notch education, it ranked 5th for best value schools.

According to U.S. Money, the tuition for MIT is $48,452 for the year, with an additional $14,210 for room and board. It's a small college, with a total enrollment of 11,331 students, which also means it has a narrow acceptance rate -- in 2015, only eight percent of applicants were admitted into MIT.

[ Related story: Top 10 technology schools 2016 ]