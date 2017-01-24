News

Target is bringing mobile payments in-store but not through Apple Pay

Target confirmed that its developing its own mobile payments system.

|

Staff Writer, Macworld |

target ios app cartwheel
Credit: Target
More like this

You’ll soon be able to use your iPhone to pay at Target stores, but not in the form of Apple Pay.

Target is developing its own in-store mobile payments system this year, the company’s Chief Information and Digital Officer Michael McNamara told Recode. Target confirmed that its iOS apps will soon include the capability to pay with smartphones, but it won’t be adopting Apple Pay for in-store checkout.

The retailer has a flagship app (iTunes link) for online shopping, as well as a Cartwheel app (iTunes link) that lets customers utilize digital coupons during checkout. Target declined to confirm which app, or if both, would be integrating its own mobile pay system. Initially, Target’s own system will be available only to customers who have a REDCard, the retailer’s debit and credit cards for savings and free shipping.

Target’s main app currently lets you use Apple Pay for online shopping, but the retailer has refused to adopt Apple Pay in-stores. 

The impact on you: According to TechCrunch, 27 million Target shoppers have installed the Cartwheel app, so it seems to be the logical choice for integrating mobile payments. The iOS app already lets customers use a barcode during checkout to apply coupons. Target could easily let these customers add their REDCard information to this app so they can pay using their iPhone. 

This means that Target shoppers will have to install an additional app to be able to use mobile payments. Besides, using an in-app barcode to checkout won’t always as fast, convenient, or efficient as using Apple Pay.

This story, "Target is bringing mobile payments in-store but not through Apple Pay" was originally published by Macworld.

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

Download the CIO Nov/Dec 2016 Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

pcxpo1
Your guide to top tech conferences 2017

CIO.com's sortable, searchable directory of technology conferences makes it easy to find events coming...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
150817 google headquarters 3
Why Google still isn't giving up on Google+

Google+ may be on the decline, but Google isn’t ready to call it quits on the social network just yet.

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...

binoculars looking watch outlook future
62% of security pros don’t know where data is

Forrester report finds organizations struggle with understanding and controlling sensitive data.

1 home network
6 tips to protect your home network

Remote workers who use their home office as their primary office are arguably at even more of a risk...