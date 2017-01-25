News

Project promises packaging panacea for Python

Pipenv combines PipFile, Pip, and Virtualenv into a single toolchain

Project promises packaging panacea for Python
Pipenv, a brand-new experimental tool, is offered as a packaging panacea for Python developers.

Developed over last weekend, the tool is intended to bring the "best of all packaging worlds" to Python, harnessing PipFile, Pip, and Virtualenv into a single toolchain, according to developer Kenneth Reitz, who works in Python-related product development at cloud provider Heroku.

"It vastly simplifies the workflow for working on Python projects," Reitz said. The project's GitHub repo describes the tool as providing a "sacred marriage" of the three packaging technologies.

Pipenv creates and manages a Virtualenv isolated environment for projects and adds or removes packages from a Pipfile as developers install and uninstall packages. Reitz said that although the tool is production-ready now, many changes should be expected as interest grows, and he's taking community feedback.

A multitude of other tasks are done automatically by Pipenv, including finding the project home by looking for a Pipfile and generating a Pipfile if there isn't one already, generating a Pipfile.lock, and updating Pip. "The main commands are installuninstall, and lock, which generates a Pipfile.lock, Reitz said. "These are intended to replace $ Pip install usage, as well as manual virtualenv management." To use a Python 3 virtual environment, developers must run $ pipenv --three first. For Python 2, run $ pipenv --two first. Pipenv is offered under an MIT license.

Python's ambitions have included packaging improvements. To that end, Pipfile has been proposed as a replacement for Pip, allowing descriptions of more specific dependencies with a Python package but with drawbacks of its own. The concept of an enterprise-grade Python package index also has arisen.

This story, "Project promises packaging panacea for Python" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

