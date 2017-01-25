News

Kaspersky Lab employee reportedly arrested in Russia on treason charges

The head of the company's computer incidents investigation team was arrested in December, Russian media reports

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

A Kaspersky Lab cybercrime investigator is a suspect in treason probe.
Credit: Unsplash/JJ Ying
More like this

One of the leading cybercrime investigators at antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab was reportedly arrested in Russia as part of a probe into activities that could represent high treason.

According to Russian newspaper Kommersant, Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigation team at Kaspersky, was arrested in December as part of an investigation that also targeted Sergei Mikhailov, the deputy head of the Information Security Center at the FSB, Russia's internal security service.

Russian authorities are investigating Mikhailov in connection to the receipt of money from a foreign organization, an unnamed source close to the FSB reportedly told the newspaper.

“The case against this employee does not involve Kaspersky Lab," a Kaspersky Lab representative said in an email statement. "The employee, who is Head of the Computer Incidents Investigation Team, is under investigation for a period predating his employment at Kaspersky Lab."

The company doesn't have details about the investigation, but the work of its computer incidents response team is unaffected by this incident, the representative said.

Kommersant reported that the probe is looking into possible violations of Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article concerns high treason in the form of "espionage, disclosure of state secrets or any other assistance rendered to a foreign State, a foreign organisation, or their representatives in hostile activities to the detriment of the external security of the Russian Federation." Violations of this article carry prison sentences of 12 to 20 years.

According to the newspaper, until 2006 Stoyanov worked within Department K of the Russian police, a division that's often involved in cybercrime investigations.

"Addressing cybercrime effectively is impossible without collaboration between companies working in computer security and law enforcement," the Kaspersky Lab representative said. "This is why we, like any other major IT security vendor, actively cooperate with the international community of security experts and government law enforcement agencies around the world."

To comment on this article and other CIO content, visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Download the CIO Jan/Feb Digital Magazine
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Popular On CIO.com
img 0827
IDG Contributor Network
Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: The choice is obvious

On the surface, it may seem like a difficult choice between Alexa and Google Home, but once you look at...

iphone7plus
Deep-dive review: The iPhone 7 Plus is the best iPhone yet

Apple has to out-execute itself (and its rivals) every year to coerce millions of users to upgrade and...

01 ipad apps intro
Apple Pencil makes these 12 iPad Pro apps pop

When paired with an Apple Pencil stylus, these 12 iPad Pro apps help unlock the full potential of your...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Featured Stories
intro
Top 10 technology colleges and universities

Here are the top 10 schools for technology education based on data from U.S. News and World Report’s...

workspace organization rwh
8 tips for organizing your workspace

Feeling overwhelmed and disorganized? Here's how to start the year off with a clean and organized...

apple watch nike
Apple Watch Series 2: Fitness buffs, listen up

Apple's latest smartwatch is a great workout companion. But even with built-in GPS and the capability...

data protection
Why you need a data protection officer

Enforcement of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is set to start in about...